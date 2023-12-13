Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $243.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

