Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 124,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 852,583 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 769,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

