Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

