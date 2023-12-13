Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

