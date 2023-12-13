Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

