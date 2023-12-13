Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

