Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

