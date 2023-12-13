Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

