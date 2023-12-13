Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.