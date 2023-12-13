Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 7.7 %
ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.