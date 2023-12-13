Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 7.7 %

ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

