Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Envista Stock Down 1.3 %

NVST opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.