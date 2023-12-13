EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Friday, December 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.16. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.63.

TSE EQB opened at C$82.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.84. EQB has a 12 month low of C$53.86 and a 12 month high of C$84.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

