Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ooma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ooma Trading Down 0.9 %

OOMA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 0.88. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,671,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 64,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 204,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

