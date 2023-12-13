Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Uranium Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URC)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 32.02%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$6.00 to C$6.26 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of URC stock opened at C$3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.46 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.38.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

