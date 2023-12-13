Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXC. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.