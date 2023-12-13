F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £986.45 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £986.45 ($1,238.33).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT stock opened at GBX 924 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.64. F&C Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 992 ($12.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 881.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.02.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,121.21%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

