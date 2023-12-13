FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $276.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

