FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Issued By Zacks Research

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

