FY2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:USGO)

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
USGO stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.24.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
