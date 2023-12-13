FY2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:USGO)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

USGO stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.