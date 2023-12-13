FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $206.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $189.45.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.