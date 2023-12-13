FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Issued By Wedbush

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,513. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 470,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.