FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SentinelOne, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

View Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.