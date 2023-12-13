FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $503.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $507.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

