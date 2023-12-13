Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

