Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 29th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

