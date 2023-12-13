Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $23.96. Green Plains shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 113,917 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $13,967,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

