Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 386.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 173,788 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

