Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Greif has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greif

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Greif by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.