HashiCorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,545 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average volume of 3,258 put options.
Several research firms have recently commented on HCP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
