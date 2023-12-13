Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

HES stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $113,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.