Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

