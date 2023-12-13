Howard Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

