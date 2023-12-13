Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $24.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 695,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.19.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

