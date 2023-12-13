Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $343.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

