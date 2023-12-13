Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $426.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

