Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 854,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $291,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,373.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 112,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

