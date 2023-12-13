Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.