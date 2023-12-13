Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

