Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $370.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $370.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

