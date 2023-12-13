Hywin (HYW) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hywin to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hywin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Hywin Competitors 17.14% 128.85% 8.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hywin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin Competitors 672 3331 3678 134 2.42

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Hywin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hywin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Hywin has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $301.28 million $18.71 million N/A Hywin Competitors $2.55 billion $210.52 million 16.10

Hywin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Summary

Hywin competitors beat Hywin on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Hywin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond funds comprising government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance, including personal accident insurance products. Further, it manages and distributes various private funds to professional investors; offers discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; rents and manages properties; and provides residential property investment services, including client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Additionally, the company provides healthcare solutions, such as medical examinations, chronic disease management, immune system enhancement, and anti-aging solutions, as well as mild aesthetic medicines; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.