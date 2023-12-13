Imprint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 32,431 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

