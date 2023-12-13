Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

