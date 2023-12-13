Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.16.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $482.03 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.36 and a 200 day moving average of $482.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

