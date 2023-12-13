Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 50,448 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.