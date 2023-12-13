Insider Buying: EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires 74,547 Shares of Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Penny purchased 74,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,691.11 ($12,165.59).
Gareth Penny also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Gareth Penny purchased 62,500 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,553.35).
EnQuest Price Performance
LON ENQ opened at GBX 12.79 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.73 million, a P/E ratio of -116.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38. EnQuest PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.05 ($0.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
