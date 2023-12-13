Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases 109 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 109 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($187.46).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 123 ($1.54).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

