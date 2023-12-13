Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $60,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.