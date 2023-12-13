iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.85 and a 200-day moving average of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $466.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

