iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

