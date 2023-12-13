iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 4,490 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,797,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

